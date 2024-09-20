Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,829 shares of company stock worth $5,033. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

