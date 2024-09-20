AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.38

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.38 and traded as low as $39.09. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

AtkinsRéalis Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

