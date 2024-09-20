Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $44.20 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

