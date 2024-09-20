Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.24. 7,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

