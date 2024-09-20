Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AY. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after buying an additional 5,164,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,699,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $15,487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $13,719,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,629,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

