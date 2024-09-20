Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Clarus Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEP. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$253,500.00. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.