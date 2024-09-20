Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 108.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 51,515 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 21,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 205,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average of $181.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

