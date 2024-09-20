ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.28. 277,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 969,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
ATRenew Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.18.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Mastercard: Investing in AI and Cybersecurity to Beat Out Visa
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Fed’s Rate Cut: A Balancing Act for Bond Investors?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Dividend-Yielding Stocks Too Cheap to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.