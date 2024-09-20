Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
ATRI stock opened at $459.92 on Thursday. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $503.24. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.66.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
