Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

ATRI stock opened at $459.92 on Thursday. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $503.24. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.66.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atrion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 60.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

