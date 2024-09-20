AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675,082 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $537,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 242,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
