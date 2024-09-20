AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,113,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675,082 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $537,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 242,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

