Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 1%

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.37). 500,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 254,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.36).
Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.40. The company has a market cap of £177.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3,466.67.
About Augmentum Fintech
Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Augmentum Fintech
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.