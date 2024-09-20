Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 1%

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.37). 500,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 254,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.36).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.40. The company has a market cap of £177.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3,466.67.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

