Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.46. 10,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 270,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Auna SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auna during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Auna during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auna during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Auna during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

