Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

