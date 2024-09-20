Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.31

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 202490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

