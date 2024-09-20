Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.31

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 202490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
