Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $269.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

