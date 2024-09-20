AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $230.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

