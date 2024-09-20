Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.74. 1,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.
