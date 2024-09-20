Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDV. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 84,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $538,000.

AVDV stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

