Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

AVNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of AVNW opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

