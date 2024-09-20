Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDMO opened at $12.45 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $794.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

