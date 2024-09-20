Avid Wealth Partners LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $438.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.28 and its 200 day moving average is $423.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total value of $7,157,129.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,161 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

