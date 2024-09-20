Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

