Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Trimmed by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Avnet worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of AVT opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.15. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

