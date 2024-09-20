AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.16

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.16 ($36.84) and traded as high as €36.28 ($40.31). AXA shares last traded at €35.99 ($39.99), with a volume of 3,309,193 shares traded.

AXA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.37 and its 200-day moving average is €33.16.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.