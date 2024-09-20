AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $11.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

AXS opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

