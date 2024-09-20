Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Axos Financial makes up 2.7% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Axos Financial worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AX

Axos Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.