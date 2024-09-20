Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

HYGH stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

