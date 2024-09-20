Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $287.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $301.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

