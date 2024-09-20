Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,705,000 after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.