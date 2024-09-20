Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,451 shares of company stock valued at $95,552,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

