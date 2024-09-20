Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

