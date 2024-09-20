Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.