Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,718,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

