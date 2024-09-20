Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shopify Stock Up 4.6 %

SHOP opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

