Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,607 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.12 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

