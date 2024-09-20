Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000.

IYW opened at $149.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

