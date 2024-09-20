Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

