Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after acquiring an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 3.8 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.52. The company has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.