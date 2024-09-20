Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

MDY opened at $572.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.95.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

