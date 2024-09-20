Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $286.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

