Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7 %

GWW opened at $1,030.10 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $965.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.58.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

