Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 792 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $253.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

