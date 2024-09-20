Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,150 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 170,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

