Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $660,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

