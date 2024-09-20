Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 45,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 56,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
