Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.43.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

