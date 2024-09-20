Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $49.50 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

