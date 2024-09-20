Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.49. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 31,000 shares trading hands.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Azimut Exploration had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 311.80%.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

