Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 418,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 110,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

