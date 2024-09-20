B. Riley Comments on Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 3.3 %

CZR opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.